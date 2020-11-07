Edward Kissler October 24, 2020 Edward Kissler was born to Heinrich and Marie (Schwabauer) Kissler. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; 5 brothers; Herbert, Hank, Leo, Carroll (Sonny), Johnny Kissler and 5 sisters; Amelia Kahler, Betty Kramer, Freda Prano, Emma Ostermiller, and Ruby Wilson. He was also preceded in death by one granddaughter Kristina Bridges from Huntington Beach. Edward is survived by one sister, Ruthie (Kissler) Leonard; his wife of 70 years, Marion (Becker) Kissler from Houston; son, Stanley Kissler from Omaha; daughters Kathryn (Kissler) Bridges from Fountain Valley, Debra (Kissler) and husband Charles Lewis from Houston; grandsons, Christopher Shute and wife Joy from Houston; Alexander Shute and wife Talia and 2 great grandchildren; Emi and Kai from Burbank. Mr. Kissler was a long time employee of the City of Gering as the Water Department Superintentdent. He was a member of the Scottsbluff, Church of God.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.