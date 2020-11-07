Ron A. Engelhaupt November 3, 2020 Ron A. Engelha-upt 78, of Lake Min-atare, passed away November 3rd, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center with family by his side. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:30 am at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Herb Rainey officiating. Burial will be held at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Services are entrusted with Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Ron was born in Inman, NE on January 18, 1942 to Arthur and Opal (McKim) Engelhaupt. He grew up and received his education in Gering. He married his true love and best friend, Cheryl Maul on September 10, 1978. From this union, Michael and Angela were born. He spent a 47-year career with State Farm as an agent in Gering until his retirement in 2015. He received numerous awards for sales and leadership including "Legion of Honor" five times and NAIFA's "Distinguished Agent of the Year" twice. In Ron's earlier years, he worked for the Hormel packing house, owned and operated E & E Trailer Sales, invested in real estate, designed and built Shadow Lane Estates Mobile Park, developed and opened the "Downtowner" mini mall in Gering. Ron loved his community and had a passion for involvement. Over the years he held many leadership roles including, Gering City Council, Training Chairman and Advisor for the Humane Society Building Fund Campaign, Chairman of LUPAC, Fund Drive Chairman and Board Member for YMCA, lead fundraising efforts for the Twin Cities Tree Commission, was Co-Founder and Board Member of Youth Organization, "Big Brother." He served as past President(s) of Panhandle Association of Life Underwriters, United Way of Western Nebraska, Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber of Commerce, Gering Jaycees, Lake Minatare School Board, and Riverside Zoo Board where he helped revitalize its re-opening in 1990. He was an active member of First Baptist Church for 42 years and served as Chairman of the Deacons, Church Moderator, and was instrumental in getting the youth center, "The Annex" built. Ron loved to dance! He never missed a beat. His all-time favorite was dancing Dutch-Hop. Things important to him were, time spent on the farm(s) he shared with his son Michael, Lazy R E Ranch in Minatare and Diamond E Ranch in Banner County. He cherished daily breakfasts with his sisters and friendly "coffee meetings" throughout the day with his buddies at his "second office," McDonalds. He always looked forward to his Saturday lunches with Tom, Jeff and Larry. He collected many vintage cars with the 1922 Model T and a 1963 Buick convertible being his favorites. Ron spent many hours loading and unloading boats and jet skis for family fun and in his later years, looked forward to Sunday afternoons on the pontoon visiting with his kids and watching his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Cheryl; children, Michael (Pamela) Engelhaupt of Gering, Angela Engelhaupt of Scottsbluff, Shelly (Jason) Steele-Morehead of Phoenix, AZ Rhonda (Leo) Johnston of Montgomery, TX and Renee Graves of Queen Creek, AZ; grandchildren, Matthew (Tara) Heaton, Mason, Riley and Aubrey Morehead, Juston and Jacee Johnston, Derek and Delaney Graves, Kaleb, Addison and Allison Engelhaupt; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Morris, Lois Wilkie, Jeannine Hall, Pat (Art) Deys, Sandra (Bill) Vaughan. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Johnny and Eva Maul; sister, Janice Hall; brothers-in-law, Virgil Morris, Joe Hall, Frank Hall, and Floyd Wilkie.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.