Albert Weber November 3, 2020 Albert Weber passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Services will be held at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff on Saturday, Nov. 21st at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome. com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services are entrusted with arrangements. He was the youngest of eight. He attended Red Top, Victory Hill and Minatare High School. Albert was drafted into the US Army in 1950 where he served in the Korean War. He earned multiple medals and rose to the rank of Corporal (T) 20. He farmed in the Lake Minatare area from 1961 to 2007 and retired from Swift's in Gering. He earned his pilot's license and enjoyed weekly flights with the family. He would often fly over the farm and tip the wings. He is survived by his wife Mildred Stoll-Weber whom he was married to for 68 years. He also leaves behind a daughter Joni Weber-Busskohl; granddaughters Sarah Busskohl (Thor Burnam) and Shandelle Daniluk (Chris); nieces Donna Geister, Sandra Schaub, and Connie Knight; nephews Tom Rohrick, Larry Kuxhau-sen, Richard Marker, Gary Nuss, Roy Stoll, and Bill Stoll; and special visitors Michelle Lien and Halia Ross. He was preceded in death by his parents George & Elizabeth Weber, brothers Hank Weber & John Weber, and his sisters Fredia Weber, Kate Rohrick, Molly Kuxhausen, Alta Marker and Betty Ruff.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.