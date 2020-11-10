Elizabeth A. Shandera November 3, 2020 Elizabeth A. Sha-ndera, 88, of Kimball, died at Kimball Health Services on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kimball with Father Mike McDerm-ott officiating. Inur-nment will be held in the Kimball Cemetery. Christian Wake Service will be held at the Cantrell Funeral Home on Friday at 5:00 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. to sign the register book and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Plains Historical Society and Kimball Friendship Center. The services for Elizabeth have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.