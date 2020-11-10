William P. Reeves October 15, 2020 William P. Reeves, (ROCK), 73, Redwing Minnesota, pa- ssed away on Oct 15, 2020 in the presence of family. Rock was born on Dec 1, 1946 in Evanston Illinois. He graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1965. Rock enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and ser- ved in Vietnam. After the service, he attended Hiram Scott College and graduated from Chadron State. Proud to be a Marine, Rock personified the phrase Semper Fi. He stood up for what he believed in and he was always someone you could count on. Rock met his wife Carol on the Marine Corps Birthday in 1969. They were married on November 25, 1970, and enjoyed fifty years together. Rock's thirty year career in law enforcement began in Nebraska when he joined the Scottsbluff Police Department in 1971. He was Chief of Police in Torrington, WY from 1981-1987, and in Iowa Falls, IO from 1987-2001. Each piece of his career held special memories, and lifelong friendships that he cherished. Rock and Carol enjoyed retirement in Red Wing Minnesota. You could find Rock on his motorcycle, at the golf course, or enjoying time with Carol relaxing by their beautiful koi pond. Rock is survived by his wife Carol Reeves; daughter Adriane (John) Martinez ; son-in-law Korey Meinders; grandsons Clayton and Caleb Meinders. Rock was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Elizabeth Reeves, and daughter Dawn Meinders. Rock requested that there be no memorial service and in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to St. Judes or Shriners Hospital. To leave a note when you donate online, you can reference [email protected]
Please share your memories of Rock with his family. Semper Fi.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.