Janet D. Custer November 7, 2020 Janet D. Custer, 83, of Columbus, NE, died Saturday November 7th, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus. The funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 12th at Highland Park Church in Columbus with Pastor Mike Escen officiating. Interment will be at the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-6:00 PM, on Wednesday, November 11th at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 9:45 AM at the church. Due to virus restrictions the family will not be having a dinner after the service but are so thankful for your presence and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Highland Park Church for Royal Family Kids Camp. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Highland Park Ministries Facebook page and Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Janet D. Custer was born July 11, 1937, in Scottsbluff, NE, to Everet and Dorothy (Patti- son) Thomas. She graduated from Mitchel High School. On June 7, 1958, she was united in marriage to Neal Stanley Custer in Oshkosh, NE. Janet loved God and her family! Out of this she served all her kids by being there when the grandkids were born and living nearby when all the grandkids were young. Every holiday she could be found in the kitchen making something delicious, especially loving to make deserts or hamburger soup. Her other joys were bridge club, scrabble, puzzles, and beating family at pitch. The last 14 years she and Stan lived with Cathy's family in Columbus, blessing them greatly. Her most recent joys were attending church, learning more about God, and looking at pictures of her great-grandkids! Janet is survived by: Her loving, devoted and caring husband, Neal Stanley Custer, of Columbus, NE; Sister, Judy Williams and husband Berry Dunham, of Phoenix, AZ; Son, Kelly and Lona (Kier) Custer of Benkelman, NE; Grandsons, Bryan Custer of Benkelman, NE; and Matthew Custer of Sidney, NE; Granddaughter, Brittany (Trae) McCallum of Holyoke, CO; Great Grandchildren, Bristol and Grayson; Son-in-law, Barney Steger of Chappell, NE; Granddaughter, McKenzie Steger of Southern Pines, NC; Grandson, Jerame (Jessica) Steger of Chappell, NE; Great Grandchild, Claire; Son-in-law, Erik Wein-meister of Columbus, NE; Granddaughter, Taylor Weinmeister of Lincoln, NE; Grandsons, Collin Weinmeister and Zachary (Melea) Weinmeis-ter both of Columbus, NE; and Many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by: Parents, Everet and Dorothy Thomas; Daughters, Connie Steger and Cathy Weinmeister; Brother, Duane Thomas; Infant Sister, Jewel K Thomas; Great- grandniece, Julia Steger. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.