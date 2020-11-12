Elfida H. Martinez November 9, 2020 TORRINGTON, Wyoming --- Elfida H. Martinez, 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 9, 2020. Graveside memorial services will be held at 10am Friday, November 13th at Valley View Cemetery with Reverend Father Andrew Duncan officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
Elfida was born on April 6, 1946, Paso San Antonio, Mexico to Marcos Hernandez and Epifania Gonzalez. Elfida was a very loving person. She was loved by so many people. One of her best qualities was to give to anyone who needed her help. She had a special friendship with everyone who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored. She also loved to bake. She is survived by her daughter, San Juanita Martinez; sons Liandro and Steven Martinez; sisters Ernestina Caballero, Austrebertha Hisqu-ierdo, Marina Urias; many nieces and nephews; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceding in death was her husband, Jose Jesse Martinez Sr. and her sons Jose Jr. and Marcos Martinez.
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.