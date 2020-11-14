Rueben "Gene" Eugene Ream November 9, 2020 Rueben "Gene" Ream passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. He was born in Sutherland, NE to Robert Lloyd Ream and Rilla Mae Thomas and spent the rest of his childhood there. He met and married Patricia Walsh in Ogallala, NE and to this union had three children; Valerie, Theresa, and Micheal. He worked just a few jobs as an adult, Fisher Roofing, BNSF, and owned his own cleaning business. He had a love for fishing, watching football, puzzles, and in his earlier days "fixing" cars with his brother Pud. He was the last living sibling of his family and a cancer survivor. He loved his grandchildren greatly. Gene is survived by his daughter Theresa Ream, son Micheal Ream, life long friend Patricia Ream, grandchildren; Casey Brown, Travis Morris, Mikenzie Garcia, Jonas Garcia, and many nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Lloyd "Pud", Dale, Marietta, Polly-Anne, and daughter Valerie Ream Morris.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.