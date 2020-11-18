Linda Halley November 13, 2020 Linda Halley of Torrington, WY pas-sed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Medical Center of the Rockies, CO. Linda Rae Halley was born in Scotts-bluff, NE on March 22, 1949 to Joybell (Bea) and Ray Henderson. She attended school in Morrill, NE. She married Rick Mont and they had 3 children, Correy, Stephanie, and Gregory. They later divorced. Linda married Ron Halley on August 24, 1985. They made their home in Lingle and then in Torrington, WY. Linda worked at the Torrington Sugar Factory and retired from the Goshen County Assessor's Office. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, infant son Correy, brother Rodger, step-father Doyle Craig, and in-laws Lyle and Oleta Halley. She is survived by her husband Ron; children Stephanie of Fargo, ND and Greg (Bobin) of Hillsboro, OR; step-children Mike (Teresa) Halley of Valentine, NE and Jeff (Rachel) Halley of Torrington, WY; grandchildren Shad and Sam Mont; Traceten and Devaney Halley; and Laura and Reece Halley; sisters Karen (Virgil) Ritz and Peggy (Richard) Harriger; sister-in-law Kay Henderson; sisters and brothers-in-law Kent (Pam) Halley and Lana (John) Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Ron and Linda enjoyed camping, golf, and watching their grandkids in their many activities. She will be greatly missed. Memorial Services will be held at the Cottonwood Country Club in Torrington, WY Firday, Nov. 20, 2020. Due to covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service from 12:00-1:00 p.m., with an Open House Celebration of Life from 1:00-3:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Cottonwood Country Club.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.