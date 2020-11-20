Menu
The Star-Herald
Eileen Comstock
Eileen L. Comstock November 15, 2020 Eileen L. Comstock, 83, of Scottsbluff, passed away Nov. 15, 2020. The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM on Tues., Nov. 24th with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Father Vince Parsons officiating. The service will be livestreamed at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Home & Crematory facebook page. Masks will be required for the Rosary and Funeral Mass. Interment will be held at 1 PM on Wed., Nov. 25, 2020 at the Union Highland Cemetery at Florence, CO. www.dugankramer.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
