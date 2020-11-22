Diana Lea (Knaub) McKnight October 20, 2020 Diana Lea (Kna-ub) McKnight, 67, of Phoenix, AZ, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1953 in Scottsbluff, NE to LeRoy Knaub and Opal (Connolly). Diana graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High School in 1971. She attended West Nebraska Community College in 1972 (Business Major) and went on to earn a three year dipolima from WNGH School of Nursing in May 1986 and a R.N. BSN from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing in May 1995. In September of 1972, Diana married Kenneth Thomas "Tom" McKnight Jr. They were blessed with a daughter, Melissa, and their son-in-law, Jonathan Pfeiffer. Diana and her family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1995 to enjoy the warm weather. Despite the many illnesses experienced by her husband, daughter and herself, Diana always had a smile and was there to help others providing encouragement in their time of need. She loved staying in touch with her classmates assisting in planning many class reunions and was looking forward to her 50th class reunion in 2021. During Diana's career she worked for Regional West Medical Center, the Aging Office of Western Nebraska, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Indiana Health Services), Arizona Physicians, Lifemark Corporation, the Arizona State Veterans Administration, TriWest Healthcare Alliance and Schaller Anderson. In addition, she taught nursing at Estrella Mountain Community College. Diana is survived by her mother, Opal Knaub, Scottsbluff, NE; uncles, Monte Connolly and Don Knaub, Scottsbluff, NE; son-in-law, Jonathan "Jon" Pheiffer, Phoenix, AZ; sister, Teri (John) Beeman, Scottsbluff, NE as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Thomas McKnight Jr., father LeRoy Knaub, daughter Melissa Pfeiffer, father-in-law Kenneth "Ken" McKnight Sr., and mother-in-law Velma Leach McKnight. Cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service for Diana in Scottsbluff, NE at a later date.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.