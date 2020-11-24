Mary E. Andrews November 17, 2020 Mary E. Andrews, 69, of Kimball, died at her home in Kimball on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Cremation has been held and memorial services will be held at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.