Joyce Elaine Conrad November 13, 2020 Joyce Elaine Conrad, 84 of Mitchell, NE passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Heritage Estates. A private family inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. A memorial service will be at a later date with it is safe to gather together. Cremation was held and there will no visitation. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Joyce Conrad was born on January 4, 1936 in Glenville, NE in her grandparents home to Reemt H and Marie (Ocker) Enninga. She married Raymond E Conrad on January 23, 1955 at the St John's Lutheran Church and to this union four children were born, Cynthia Ann Conrad, Terry Raymond Conrad, Timothy Eugene Conrad and Thomas Allen Conrad. As a young child she worked beside her father on the farm and her mother in the garden and the house. After her husband lost his arm, she moved to Lincoln, NE, Miles City, MT, Bloomington, MN, Las Angeles, CA, where she was able to earn an associate's degree as a paralegal, and finally to Austin, TX. During all this time she worked in the home as a loving mother and then outside the home as a bookkeeper, real estate agent and lending professional. They retired and moved back to the Scottsbluff area to take care of her aging mother until her passing in 2014 at the age of 102. She and Raymond remained on the farm but making frequent trips to Colorado to visit her son and his children and to Nashville, TN to help her youngest son and his family, always returning home to the farm. They raised 2 gardens every year and Joyce canned vegetables every year as well as shared produce with her family and friends. She loved meeting and talking to new people and never met anyone she didn't want to get to know. She will be sadly missed by many friends and her family. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond; daughter Cindy; sons Terry, Timothy and Thomas as well as grandchildren, Becky of Colorado Springs, CO, Joseph of Arlington, VA, Jack of Nashville, TN, Brooke, Fiel, Casey Conrad, Peter Conrad and Katherine Conrad of Nebraska as well as 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Marie Enninga and father Reemt Enninga.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.