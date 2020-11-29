Carmelo Reyes November 17, 2020 On November 17, 2020, at the age of 95 we lost a kind and loving man, Carmelo Reyes. A Rosary will be held Dec 3 at 6pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be Dec 4 at 10am both at Christ The King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald officiating. The service will be livestream through the Gering Memorial Chapel facebook page. Masks are required. Online condolence may be left at www.geringchapel or sent to 1900 M St, Gering NE 69341. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be named later. Carmelo was born June 8, 1925 to Nicolas and Beatrice Reyes. On August 30, 1950 Carmelo married the love of his life, Lisa Cervantes. To this union 6 children were born. He worked for Ledingham Farms and 27 for Cenex Seeds. After retiring he and Lisa help raise their grandchildren. They proudly attend their activities. He was a Husker fan as well as Broncos, Colorado Rockies and Nuggets. Carmelo is survived by his wife Lisa of 70 years; sons Ed (Jeanne), Jim (Chris), Art (Sherri) and Don (Rebecca); daughters Loraine Remy and Eileen (Brent) Barnett; Grandchildren AJ, Amanda, Rocky, Katie, Derek, Sidney, Noelle, and Reggie; 10 Great grandchildren; brothers Angel, Nick, and Jesse; sisters Vickie, Gloria and Virginia; nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Maggie, brothers Jesse, Sam, and Marshall and sisters Esther, Trini, and Kathy.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.