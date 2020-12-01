Myrna Laurel Gheen November 27, 2020 TORRINGTON, WYOMING.........Grave side services for MYRNA LAUREL GHEEN, 81, will be held at 2pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at Valley View Cemetery with Reverend Bruce McBurney officiating. Myrna loving mother of five children passed away November 27, 2020 at Community Hospital. Donation can be sent to the COPD foundation at www.lung.org
. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Myrna was born May 7, 1939 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Jennings and Avis Childs. On May 2, 1955 she Bob Eshom. They had five children, Bud, Jodi, Rob, Lori and Angie. For many years she worked as an assistant chemist at Holly Sugar factory and then she owned and managed the Maverick Motel until she retired. Myrna was passionate about her family, loved her cat Gia, antiquing, going to auctions with her daughter Jodi, gardening and just "messing around". Myrna was preceded in death by her parents Jennings and Avis Childs; her two husbands Bob Eshom and Loris Gheen; a son Bud Eshom; and a daughter Lori Jude. She is survived by her three children Jodi Simmons, Rob and his wife Elaine Eshom, and Angie and her husband Rich Lee; her daughter-in-law Joyce Eshom; her sister Arlene Kurtz; her grandchildren Harley, Travis, Brittney, Dillon, Garrett and Tegan; and her great grandchildren Mindy, Isaiah, Brayden, Maurica, Little Rob, and Emberley; She was known for her quick wit, her infectious laugh and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.