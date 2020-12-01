Helen Rice November 26, 2020 Helen Rice went to meet her Lord on November 26, 2020. Helen was in the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE with complications of COVID. Her children had the privilege of spending her last hours with her sharing stories, singing her favorite hymns and reading her favorite scripture, the 23rd Psalms. Services will be held at the Bayard Church of Christ on December 5, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Bayard Cemetery. Services will be live streamed through Gering Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Visitation will be Friday at the church 4-7 pm. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Helen was born on November 20, 1933 in Bayard, NE to Hilda (Shoemaker) and Loren Castellaw. She attended school in Bayard and graduated from Bayard High School in 1951. Helen was one of three children; sister Mildred (Castellaw) Luoma, and brother Duane Castellaw who have both preceded her in death. Helen met and later married Don Rice on April 13, 1952 and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage and raised four children; Debra Patterson (Kevin), Tina Douglas (Rick), Tate Rice (Kelley) and Nikki Fields (Jamie). Helen has seven grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; Dakota Douglas (Cortnie) from Rapid City, South Dakota, Linz Douglas and Tessa Douglas from Bayard, Nate Rice (Toni) from Gering, Zac Rice from Cedar Rapids, IA, Lorren and Josh Henkel from Bayard, Kayla Rehnberg (Jonathan) from Holdrege and Miles Patterson from Yoder, WY. Blessings continued as Helen very much enjoyed her two great grandchildren, Brantley Douglas and Luke Rice. She was frequently found sitting on the floor playing with them whenever possible. Helen found great joy in serving others. She loved to serve at her church, helping to organize funeral dinners, church dinners or finding ways to help someone going through a difficulty. Even during her time of illness she wanted to get home so that she could help others. She served her Lord and those around her, and was a great example to all who knew her. If you've ever driven by the Rice house, you'd notice she loved flowers and took pride in her flower beds. Her flower gardens were colorful and bright, just as she was and she always offered a smile and a wave to anyone passing by. Helen especially loved time with her family and for many years cooked Sunday dinner for the entire family. She looked forward to hosting birthday parties and holiday meals and would beam from ear to ear as everyone sat around the table enjoying each other's company. Helen's best friend and husband, Don passed away four years and one day before she did. She missed him deeply as they did everything together. They enjoyed watching the kids and grandkids in 4-H, participating in school activities or just having a great conversation at the kitchen table. Helen will be greatly missed by her family and friends but we will carry the love she gave us to others. Memorials will go to the Bayard Church of Christ kitchen remodel for the 100th year anniversary celebration and to Morrill County Hospital Foundation. Helen was also preceded in death by grandson Ethan Roberts.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.