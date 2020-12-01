Laura Lee Kaufman November 27, 2020 Laura Kaufman passed away Friday, Nov. 27th at Poudre Valley Hospital in Ft Collins, Co. following a brief illness. Respecting her wishes cremation has taken place; due to Covid a memorial service will be postponed until family and friends can gather together. Laura was born Nov. 11th 1961 to James Kaufman (Curly) and Donna McCracken. Laura enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, reading and cooking. She always loved cooking a meal and having friends and family come over. She will be forever missed. She is survived by her daughter, Chance Kaufman; sister Bev Fisher of Scottsbluff; Uncle Jerry (Claire) Kaufman; Aunt Gail Hocott and Betty Blake( McCracken); cousins Scott, Mark, Chris (Melissa), Kim (her son Raymond) Kaufman ; Doug, Danny and Dave Fillis. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, father and mother.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.