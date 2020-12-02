Pat Dowd November 24, 2020 Pat Dowd, 86, of Kimball passed away 11/24/2020 in Fort Collins, Colo.. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, and grandsons Adam and Ty. She is survived by her children Gene, Rock Springs, Wyo., Joni (Dennis) McCann, Omaha, Kathy Zimmer, Lincoln, Lorrie Dowd, Fort Collons Colo., Coni (Scott) Brandt, Windsor, Colo., and grandchildren Tanner, Jessica, Sam, Serra and Lexi. Greatgrandchildren Asher, Ella, and Emma, sister Dee Schindler, Wheatland, Wyo. Cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.