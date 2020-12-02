Bruce H. Baily November 28, 2020 Bruce H. Baily, age 85, of Scottsbluff, left this earth for his eternal home on November 28, 2020. He lived his life with an unwavering faith and trust in Jesus Christ. Bruce passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family as was his desire after a three-year battle with AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia). Throughout his illness, Bruce was grateful for having a full life with no pain. Bruce was born April 18, 1935, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to John and Katherine (Greif) Baily. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School with the Class of 1954 and attended Scottsbluff Junior College, graduating with an Associate's Degree in Business where he also played football. On June 17, 1956, Bruce married his wife Virginia (Emerick) in Scottsbluff. Bruce and Virginia made their home in Scottsbluff and attended Northfield Church in Gering, Nebraska. In 1980, Bruce and Virginia purchased Baily's Town and Country Market. He always said his best working years were those he spent at the grocery store. He was thankful for all the employees and customers he met throughout the 17 years he was in the grocery business. Bruce loved his community and was always generous to those in need. Retiring in 1996, Bruce and Virginia were afforded the opportunity to travel to many different places in the United States with Alaska being his favorite. Bruce was an avid Husker Fan and always looked forward to watching the games with his family. Family was an integral part of his life. He was always thrilled to have his family close by, but reminded the parents to "not leave any children behind". He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Virginia (Emerick) of Scottsbluff; Daughter Tammy (Bob) Haverick (Gering, NE); Son Will (Donna) Baily, (Corpus Christie, TX); Daughter Cheri (Darold) Davidson (Scottsbluff, NE); Daughter Brenda (Gary) Bergstrom (Brady, NE). Twenty Eight Grandchildren, Thirty Nine Great Grandchildren and Four Great-Great Grandchildren; Bobbie Jo Haverick-Kinney & Robert Kinney (Noah & Katie), April Haverick (Austin, Tara, Daisy, & Aramee), Summer & Jordan Hulbert (Isaiah & Sammy), Jackie & Amiel (Taylor & Tabitha), Dusty & Becky Baily, Ryan & Janel Baily (Jayden & Trenton), Stephanie Baily (Riah & Scarlet), Ashley Baily (River, Paxton, & Sophi), Lindsy Baily (Nessa & JahMiah), Emily & Javi Garcia (Paulina, Penelope, Miranda & Javier), Bob Chandler, Stephanie & Frank Hernandez (Kesleigh, Joe, Joey, Seriah, Brooklyn, Angie, Eliana, & Alex), Michael Davidson, Patrick & Audrey Davidson (Anna), Matt Dittbenner (Micah, Karlye, Boone, & Tipton), Jenny & Tony Gomez (Lilly, Jesse, Martee, & Logan), Chloe & Donovan Santos (Jarron, Jay, & Jet), Hunter Dittbenner, sister-in-law Marilyn Baily, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceeded in death by his parents, John and Katherine (Greif) Baily; brothers, John and Don; sisters, Bertha (Kechter) Baily and Betty (Lane) Baily; nephew, Jeff Baily; great grand-daughter, Maci Baily. Thank you to Dr. Bjorling and his staff, the Hospice Nurses, and Lindsy and Jenny for their support and care during Bruce's illness. Memorials may be made to Festival of Hope or Hospice. Visitation will be held at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 3:00p.m.-6:00p.m. A private family graveside service will take place. At a later time, a Celebration of Life will be held to honor Bruce's life.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.