Verle Mills November 27, 2020 Verle Mills, 76, of Gering, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. His arrangements are pending at Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.