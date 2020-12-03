Jason A. Merrick November 30, 2020 Jason A. Merrick remains a favorite uncle among his niece and nephews. Always ready with a joke, and a regular at the Magic the gathering tournaments. Jason had a unique personality and if he liked you, you were his friend for life. Survived by his parents James and Penny Merrick, brother Jerald Merrick, and Nephews Nick Allan, JJ Merrick, Kevin Ferguson and Brandon Stone, and his niece Caitlyn Merrick. No services are planed as he would have said it's a waste of time and I would not be there to enjoy them anyway.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.