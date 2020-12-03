Loren Duayne Studt November 23, 2020 Loren Duayne Studt, 77, of Scottsbluff, was born on August 14, 1943 at Rapid City, South Dakota to Merlyn and Iva (Paulson) Studt. He passed away on November 23, 2020 at the Sterling Regional Medical Center in Sterling, CO from respiratory failure/ COVID 19. At his request, Loren's body has been cremated. Services will be delayed until a later date. Loren moved with his parents to Alliance, NE early in his life, where Loren was joined by brothers Larry and Jerry, and 12 years later sister Lori Lynne. Loren attend Alliance Public Schools, and was active in Boy Scouts, DeMolay, the Lutheran Church and was first chair tuba player in the Alliance High School band. He was granted a Nebraska Merit Scholarship award his senior year, which did not include any actual money for college. While in school he was a paper boy, worked for a local grocery store, and then the City of Alliance. Following high school, he worked for the railroad for 1.5 years, in order to earn money for college. During college, Loren worked summers and holidays for the railroad in Alliance. The summer between his junior and senior years, he worked for Life Insurance Company of CA in San Francisco. Loren started at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, where he played tuba in the first Nebraska game with a sell-out crowd. He eventually transferred to Hastings College, Hastings, NE where he also was first chair tuba in the band, and majored in economics and business, earning a Distinction in Economics when he graduated in May of 1968. After college, Loren went to work for Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company in Omaha. He next worked for Haskins & Sells, CPAs. On May 31, 1969, Loren married Catherine M. Studt, who had been a classmate at Hasting College. They were married in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. They have one son, Jeffrey M. Studt. In October 1969, Loren accepted a position with Hill, Goerke, Shafer and Hilderman, CPAs in Scottsbluff. Following that, Loren worked as Business Manager at the Star-Herald, and did accounting and business consulting his own. During this period, he earned degrees in accounting and marketing from Chadron State College, a CPA certification, and an MBA from Chadron. Loren did some adjunct teaching for CSC, and worked briefly as the Director of Finance for the City of Scottsbluff. As a CPA, Loren primarily did tax work, audits, and management consulting. Loren and his son also owned Budget Tapes and CDs for several years. In Scottsbluff, Loren became affiliated with First Presbyterian Church, and involved in various community organizations, primarily related to music and the arts. He also enjoyed basketball and racquetball at the at the YMCA until a leg injury interfered. As a person, Loren was known for his big laugh, sense of humor and fun, interest in cars, bargain hunting, following the stock market, enjoyment of music and theater, visiting with everyone, and mentoring young people. The last few years of his life Loren had several health problems He spent the last 3 years of his life in a nursing home, two of those years at Sterling Living Center at Sterling, CO. Loren is survived by his wife, Cathy, Scottsbluff; his son Jeffrey, Lincoln; granddaughter Logan (Matt) Titchener, Lincoln; and his grandson of the heart, Patrick Cassidy, Seminole, FL. He is also survived by brother Larry Studt (Cheryl Van Doren), Fullerton, CA; sister Lori Lynne (Paul) Coryell, Alliance, NE; and sister-in-law Lonnie Studt, Wilber, NE. Survivors also include sister-in-law Mary Ruth (R.C./Bob) Ghormley, Trinidad, CO; brothers-in-law Fred (Joyce) Payne, Ft. Collins, CO and John Payne, Boulder, CO. Nieces and nephews include Randy (Challice) Studt and daughters Sydney and Kaitlyn, Jacksonville, FL; Andrea Coryell (Brian Bogan), Ft. Collin; Brittany Coryell, Alliance; Dax (Aimee)Brydl and sons Marshall and Gage, Gage Co., NE; Chelsie Anderson, Crete, and Kara (Marcus) Boyd, and daughter Ivy, Kansas City. Additional nephews and nieces include Doug (Sara) Ghormley, and their children Matthew (Emma), Rachael, and Mindy Ghormley, Albuquerque, and niece Jennifer Ghormley, Denver. Loren is also survived by his life-long friend Rick Schafer, Alliance. Loren was proceeded in death by both of his parents, by his brother Jerry Merlyn Studt, by his in-laws Rev. Willard and (Virginia) Payne, step brothers-in law Lee and Tom Thompkinson, nephew David Makowski and wife Linda Leach, and many good friends.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.