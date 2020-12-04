Bea J. Watson November 23, 2020 Bea J. Watson, 101, passed away on November 23, 2020. She died from natural causes at The Citadel Assisted Living Center in Mesa, AZ. Bea was born in Scottsbluff, NE September 2, 1919 to Alex and Katherine Schwartzkopf. She attended public school there until she quit to help take care of her younger brothers and sisters. In 1934, she moved with her family to a farm south of Torrington, WY. May 30, 1942, she married Harry Watson of Torrington. After residing in Denver, CO for one year, they returned to Torrington where they farmed until retirement. She had three sons. While in Torrington, she was involved with her church, the County Extension Office and taught sewing and knitting to mothers of Head Start children. In 1967, she earned her GED and in 1969 she was employed by Torrington Life Stock Commission. She continued working there until she and Harry began spending winters in Arizona. In 1984, Bea and Harry moved to Mesa, AZ permanently. She enjoyed family, friends, traveling, gardening, sewing and playing cribbage. In 2014, she moved to the Citadel Retirement Community in Mesa, AZ. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harry three sisters, Clarice Campbell, Helena Moine and Eleanor Hart, two Brothers, Richard and Howard Schwartzkopf, and one grandson Dale Watson. She is survived by her three sons, Terry (Nancy) of Powell, WY, Tom (Linda) of Mesa, AZ and Mike (Carol Sue) of Scottsbluff, NE, two brothers, Bob Schwartzkopf of Douglas, WY and Roland Schwartzkopf of Shelbyville, IN, five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. Because of the Covid19 Virus, a memorial service will be held in Torrington, WY at a later date. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington, WY at that time.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.