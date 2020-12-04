Leola "Lee" Lavon Morrell December 1, 2020 TORRINGTON, Wyoming --- Leola "Lee" Lavon Morrell, 78, died Monday, December 1, 2020 at the Goshen Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, December 4th at the Lifeway Church with Pastor Cody Dyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Memorials may be made to the family. Lee was born September 20, 1942, in Steele, ND the daughter of Gust and Alma (Orman) Krein. She grew up on a farm in North Dakota where she was the first born of eleven children. Later, Lee met Nick Morrell and the couple was married June 14, 1960. Unto this union three children were born; Linda, David and Dennis. The family moved to Torrington in 1963. Lee worked at Coast to Coast for many years and also at the Bake Haus until her retirement. Lee really enjoyed Bingo, traveling, reading and crochet. Survivors include her three children, Linda (Marcello) van den Brink, David and Dennis Morrell; her siblings, Lila, Wanda, Karen, Johnny, Dwight (Shelly), Darold (Pat) and Gary (Judy); seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; and three siblings, Darvin, Larry and Kathy.
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.