Ignacia "Agnes" R. Longoria November 25, 2020 Ignacia "Agnes" R. Longoria was called home to eternal life on November 25, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at The Rock Church December 7, 2020 at 1:00PM. Cremation has taken place and there will be a burial at a later date. Agnes was born in Scottsbluff, NE on February 1st, 1957 to John Longoria Sr. and Rachel Longoria. She lived her life in Scottsbluff, NE and attended Scottsbluff Schools. Agnes was a devoted, loving mother to her four children B-Jay, Elysha, Cristina and Raquel who meant the world to her. Agnes was also a wonderful, thoughtful grandmother to 8 precious grandchildren. Agnes was such an outgoing woman who loved dancing and having fun but above all she cherished her family. Agnes was quite the T.V. and movie buff - a tough but fair critic. She also loved music and celebrating the different milestones of life with her family. She was a strong woman of faith and never wavered in the face of adversity. She was sure to always encourage and remind those around her that God will never leave their side. Throughout her life Agnes touched the hearts of many and continues to do so. Agnes is survived by her children: B-Jay (Catrina) Diaz, Elysha (Jesus Apodaca) Diaz both of Scottsbluff, NE, Cristina Longoria of Las Vegas, NV and Raquel (Jordy) Simba of Madison, AL; grandchildren: Destinee Diaz, Tyler Aguirre, Cristian Diaz, Isaiah Apodaca, Ayden Apodaca, Analyssa Longoria, Joseph Longoria, and Cristian Longoria; siblings: Cruz (Teresa) Longoria, Mike (Jana) Longoria, Moncia Longoria, MaryAnn (Anthony) Quijas, and Anthony (Mary) Longoria; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Rachel Longoria, her sister Christine Martinez, and brothers Steve, John and Edwin Longoria.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
Prayers and blessings to all Agnes's children and family... she was a brave beautiful person. Agnes could light up a dull room with her fun vibrant personality. Dance with the angels beautiful spirit until we meet again.... of bless you angel till we meet again.
Valerie Rivas
December 6, 2020
Cousin Agnes, I love you. I always admired your go-get-them strength. Your amazing smile and laugh and and your Mama bear love for your children. I am blessed to have so many memories with you. I will miss you dearly, one thing I do know is your at peace, your in our Lord's loving Kingdom surrounded by all our family that has passed before us. God Speed my beautiful Cousin Agnes and May the Lord's Perpetual Light Shine Upon You.
Eva Quevedo
December 6, 2020
My dearest friend from way back may you RIP Agnes and God bless your family during this terrible time of sorrow.
Sabrina Esparza
December 6, 2020
Grammy I know you´re here with me right now your just in the next room and it´s the best room to be in I just want you to know that we are all mourning you leaving us right now but I want you to know that I know I will see you when it´s my time to come home Grammy I know your taking care of number 1 up in heaven with our family and I know that´s what you would want me to do to do I will for ever you are my guardian angel for ever and ever Grammy
Your Cristiany
December 6, 2020