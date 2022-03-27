Menu
Adam James Kuhn
Adam James Kuhn March 22,2022 Adam James Kuhn, 37, of Lincoln passed away on March 22, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1984, to Brian and Sondra (Harris) Kuhn in Alliance, NE. Adam had many passions; too many to narrow down. He was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, and kayaking, just to name a few. Adam enjoyed his time with family and friends and was always there if there was something someone needed. He reveled in and loved being an uncle! Family members include his wife Barrie of Lincoln; parents Brian and Sondra Kuhn of Hemingford, NE; sister Angela and Joel Greisen; brother Shaun and Whitney Kuhn, all of Lincoln; nieces and nephews, Evy, Ty, Brady, Elly, Tilly, and Dottie; step-grandmother Doris; father-in-law James Harris; his German-Shepherd Doug; numerous extended family members and friends. Preceding him in death were his grandparents Arnold and Doris Kuhn, Larry and Estella Harris, Mother-in-Law, Perch Harris, Uncle Dennis Harris and Aunt Beth Harris. Celebration of Adam's Life was held 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE 68516 (40th and Yankee Hill). Pastor Mark Brunott officiated. Memorials in lieu of flowers, may be given to the family for a future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
