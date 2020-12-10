Addie Robert December 7, 2020 Romans 8:37-39 "Neither death nor life shall separate us from God's love." Heavens gates opened wide and Addie was welcomed home on Monday, December 7, 2020, what a joyous reunion with her Lord and loved ones who have gone before her. Addie was born to Russell and Esther Borth on February 4, 1936 in Sterling, CO. She grew up in Greeley, CO and graduated from Greeley High School in 1954. She then attended Life Bible College in California and later moved to Scottsbluff, NE. 1960 was a big year for her, as the city girl met a country boy named Bob on a blind date in May. He proposed at Lake Minatare in July and they were married on September 25, 1960. They made their home on the Castle Rock Ranch southwest of McGrew, NE, where they raised their two daughters. Bob and Addie were a wonderful example of what true love, devotion and faith in God are, and they shared 57 years together. Someone once said there is no such thing as a prince charming, to which Addie replied "Oh Yes there is, I'm married to him!" Addie devoted her life to her family and the church, she played piano at the Scottsbluff Foursquare Church for over 25 years. Her faith in God was the Cornerstone of her life. She was a true prayer warrior, and her love and devotion to God shone through in all she did. She was very active in the school when her daughters were growing up, bringing homemade treats to every party, being a Bluebird Scout Leader, active in the 4-H club. She attended many academic and sporting events. In later years, Granny and Papa were sideline staples at nearly every sporting, band, or 4-H event their grandchildren were in. Addie was an excellent cook, and many delicious meals were shared by family and friends around her table. Her hobbies included card games, crocheting, embroidery work, playing the piano, and making beautiful quilling cards. She was an awesome daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend and we will miss her greatly until we meet again. Those left to love and miss her include her siblings: Norma (Glen) Metzler and Loren Borth; her daughters and son-in-law Lori Snyder and Karen "Kay" (Kenny) Manka; grandchildren Daniel (April) Manka, Joanna (Ryan) Swanson, Kim (Tim) Hendricks, Alyssa (George Taylor) Manka and Matt (Kimee) Snyder; 14 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and close friends. Those welcoming her to Heaven include her parents, Russell and Esther Borth, father and mother-in-law J.W. and Ina Roberts, son-in-law Dale Snyder, and her beloved husband Bob. She is also preceded in death by many loved members of her family and friends too numerous to mention. According to Addie's wishes, cremation has taken place, and she will be laid to rest at High Butte Cemetery, near McGrew, NE. There will be a private family service. Online condolences may be at www.dugankramer.com
. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to North Christian Church Cheyenne, WY, where her grandson, Matt is the pastor. Matthew 25:23 "Well done my good and faithful servant."
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.