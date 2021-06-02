Al Byron Schuman May 25, 2021 Al Byron Schuman, of Fremont NE, age 82, passed away on May 25, 2021. Al was preceded in death by his mother and father, Thelma "Layton" and Harry Schuman of Melbeta, NE, and his brother, Harry Lee (Chooch) and his wife Jo. Al is survived by wife Evelyn Tatsuno and son James Edward, his wife Rosemary and their children Cedric, Selena, and Seth. Matthew Byron, his wife Amy and their children Ashlee, Blake (Bailey), Ali, Kayla, Molly, Justin. His sister Jane Lester and her daughter Becky. Nieces Tracie (Dave) Manza and Torie (Jeff) Turk and 5 great grandchildren. Al raised his family in Fremont, NE while working at Valmont as a stacker crane operator. He and Evie recently moved to Kansas City to be closer to their son Matt.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.