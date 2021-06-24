Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert Cooper
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Albert (Al) Yost Cooper June 17, 2021 Albert (Al) Yost Cooper, age 93, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on Thursday June 17, 2021 in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be spread privately by the family. Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice at Regional West or the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District. Online condolences may be made by viewing Albert's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements. He was born in Scottsbluff October 13, 1927 to Dr. Albert Lloyd Cooper & Elsie Rosiland Yost Cooper. He attended Scottsbluff High School; Scottsbluff Junior College, where he met his future wife Shirley Bott; and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Albert served in the Army and was stationed in Japan during World War II. His family enjoyed his stories from that time, including the tumultuous sea voyages and his climb of Mt. Fuji. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and also served in the Nebraska National Guard. He married his sweetheart, Shirley Bott, in 1952 and they were just a few days shy of celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary at the time of his death. Al had a creative side that included publishing a song he wrote for his wife, and a Christmas poem that was later published as a book, illustrated by his granddaughter. He retired from the Scottsbluff Post Office where he served in numerous positions. He also served his community including coordinating several public works improvements to the Cornett Heights subdivision. He was active in the Scottsbluff area Oregon Trailers Motorcycle Club in the 1940s & 50s riding an Indian motorcycle. He instilled a love for the outdoors and space to his children and grandchildren with camping trips, exploration of National Parks, and knowledge of the stars and planets. He also instilled in them the importance of a job well done which served them well throughout life. He and Shirley were longtime members of the Sugar Valley Sam's camping club. Albert is survived by his wife Shirley, his children A. Mark Cooper, Larry Cooper (Maggie), and Susan Wisecup (Larry); grandchildren Angie Price, Jenn Cooper, Krystin Moody (Dustin), Lauren Jensen, and Cole Jensen; and great grandchildren Hyden Moody and Ava Moody. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Catherine Rigdon, and brothers L. John Cooper, and Dorsey Cooper.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Susan and Shirley, so sorry to hear about the loss of Al. So many good memories with you and your family. Hopefully he will be able to say hi to my Dad in heaven.
Linda Hizel Quindt
Friend
June 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss Larry and Maggie. You had a good Dad and that's something very valuable.
Bruce Dalton
June 28, 2021
Sorry to hear of Al's death. You and he had a wonderful life together. I hope you are doing well. I would love to hear from you. I guess my email address goes with this message. Clark
Clark G. Nichols
Friend
June 26, 2021
Shirley, so sorry to hear about your loss. You have blessed to have Larry all these years. Thinking of you!!!
Florine Winchell
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results