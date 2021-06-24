Albert (Al) Yost Cooper June 17, 2021 Albert (Al) Yost Cooper, age 93, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on Thursday June 17, 2021 in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be spread privately by the family. Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice at Regional West or the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District. Online condolences may be made by viewing Albert's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements. He was born in Scottsbluff October 13, 1927 to Dr. Albert Lloyd Cooper & Elsie Rosiland Yost Cooper. He attended Scottsbluff High School; Scottsbluff Junior College, where he met his future wife Shirley Bott; and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Albert served in the Army and was stationed in Japan during World War II. His family enjoyed his stories from that time, including the tumultuous sea voyages and his climb of Mt. Fuji. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and also served in the Nebraska National Guard. He married his sweetheart, Shirley Bott, in 1952 and they were just a few days shy of celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary at the time of his death. Al had a creative side that included publishing a song he wrote for his wife, and a Christmas poem that was later published as a book, illustrated by his granddaughter. He retired from the Scottsbluff Post Office where he served in numerous positions. He also served his community including coordinating several public works improvements to the Cornett Heights subdivision. He was active in the Scottsbluff area Oregon Trailers Motorcycle Club in the 1940s & 50s riding an Indian motorcycle. He instilled a love for the outdoors and space to his children and grandchildren with camping trips, exploration of National Parks, and knowledge of the stars and planets. He also instilled in them the importance of a job well done which served them well throughout life. He and Shirley were longtime members of the Sugar Valley Sam's camping club. Albert is survived by his wife Shirley, his children A. Mark Cooper, Larry Cooper (Maggie), and Susan Wisecup (Larry); grandchildren Angie Price, Jenn Cooper, Krystin Moody (Dustin), Lauren Jensen, and Cole Jensen; and great grandchildren Hyden Moody and Ava Moody. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Catherine Rigdon, and brothers L. John Cooper, and Dorsey Cooper.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 24, 2021.