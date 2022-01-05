Albert (Vet) M. Guerrero December 28, 2021 Albert M. Guerrero (Vet), 77, of Gering, went home to be with his Lord and Savior and now resides in Heaven. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Reverence Funeral Parlor in Scottsbluff with Pastor Kiley Callaway officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place in accordance with Albert's wishes. The memorial service will be livestreamed and recorded to Albert's obituary page at www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
. Memorials may be made in care of the family for designation at a later date. The family would appreciate that masks be worn. Albert was born February 17, 1944 in Scottsbluff to Ignacio and Guadalupe (Miramontes) Guerrero. He attended Scottsbluff Public schools. Albert and Teresa were married on January 9, 1965. Two sons were born to this union, Alberto A. and Joe Anthony. He worked as a custodian throughout the years in the Scottsbluff Public Schools and while living in Glendale, AZ. Albert retired from Swift Meat Packing where he worked for ten years. Albert was a very out-going man and loved meeting new people. He was talkative and friendly, developing plentiful friendships during his life. He stayed active and enjoyed being outdoors, going for walks and hiking. Survivors include his wife, Terri; son, Joe Anthony (Irene) Guerrero; daughter-in-law, Julia Guerrero; grandchildren, Julian Guerrero, Elise (Anthony) Gurrola, Mark (Rachelle Ramirez) Guerrero, Alex (Monica) Guerrero, and Danielle (Deon Ramirez) Guerrero; twelve great grandchildren; brothers, Rudy (Alma) Guerrero, Roy (Mary Ellen) Guerrero, Gilbert (Monica) Guerrero, Danny (Sonny) Guerrero, and Ray (Rebecca) Guerrero; sisters, Josie Rodriguez, Olivia Cisneros, Janice Lopez, and Lisa Rodriguez; brothers-in-law, Israel Ojeda, David (Louise) Ojeda, Paul Ojeda, and Steve Ojeda; sisters-in-law, Esther Salazar, Rose Jimenez, and Tenedda (Tony) Campana; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Ignacio and Guadalupe; four brothers-in-law; and four sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews; brother, Jesse Guerrero; son, Alberto A. Guerrero; his beloved granddaughter who called him her "rock", Heather Guerrero.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.