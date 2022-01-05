Now comes the hardest part of all. Trying to live your life without your loved one. I have found that after four years since Wayne passed, I am still working on that. Covid has kept us apart so much these past few years and I miss my friendships. Our time together at Roosevelt was the best with wonderful memories. I am so sorry for your loss and will keep you in my prayers. Thinking of you in this time of sorrow.

Virginia Sides Work January 6, 2022