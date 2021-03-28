Albert Weitzel March 23, 2021 Albert Weitzel, 93, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2021 at the Northfield Retirement Home. He was born June 1, 1927 at the family home in the Little Lake Alice area, in northern Scottsbluff County to Alex Weitzel and Mary (Martin) Weitzel. Albert attended school at Lake Alice country school thro-ugh the 8th grade. He attended Bridgeport High School after his family purchased a farm southwest of Bridgeport. When his older brother joined the service, Albert was needed to help farm, and he left school mid-year, his junior year. On a Saturday night in downtown Bridgeport, the stars collided, and Albert Weitzel went on a date with Mary Lo to see the movie Joe Smith's American. The details of this night, and who pursued whom have been topics of much discussion and laughter. Mary Lou and Albert married April 8, 1947 at All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport NE. To this union seven children were born. Albert's parents were German immigrants from Russia, and he was a 1st generation American. Born to farm, he tilled the Weitzel family farm for 25 years and was awarded Sugar Beet Top 10 Grower. In 1969, the farm sold, and Albert found ways to reinvent himself. He started as a machinist with the Burlington Northern for $5.63 an hour and retired from there in 1988. This strong German work ethic has been the bane of existence for many of his family, as there's always more work to do! Present at school events and 16 grandchildren's graduations, Albert encouraged his children, grandchildren and great grands in their educational and sport endeavors, serving on the Bridgeport School Board and Boosters Club. In 2017 Albert & Mary Lou were awarded the Chadron State College Family Tree Award. Albert was a long-time member of All Souls Catholic Church, and later of Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering. In Bridgeport, he served on the Parish Council as well as assisting many parish priests with maintenance and up-keep of the church and facilities. Forever remembered by his family for his easy grin, positive outlook, sense of humor, and sage advice. He taught grandchildren and great grands to crawl, kept an enviable yard and garden, played a formidable game of snooker, meticulously refinished furniture, made a mean crock of alligator pickles, shared his mechanic and carpentry skills. Albert was devoted to his Nebraska Cornhuskers, Denver Broncos and CO Rockies. Many remember Albert sporting his baseball caps in his own unique style. Albert learned to love to dance, especially the Dutch Hopwhen he found the perfect partner in Mary Lou. Albert is survived by daughter-in-law Sanda (McNabb) Weitzel, daughters, Linda Thoms, Nancy (Doug) Brandt, Susan Ogard, JoAnn (Jon) Hunter, Kathy Wrage, son, Don (Kelli) Weitzel, Grandchildren, Paul (Lynn) Weitzel, Michele (Jeff) Housh, Craig Weitzel, Tami (Kevin) Reilly, Amy (Matt) Oliver, Nichole (Brett) Schneider, Jon (Teresa) Bentley, Holly (Jason) Rogers, Troy (Renae) Brandt, Jason (Dezi) Brandt, Melissa (Patrick) Slavin, Sarah (Chris) Wilson, Lisa (Clint) Taylor, Tyler (Elizabeth) Wrage, Jared (Betty) Wrage, Shelby Weitzel, 48 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, siblings and spouses, Joe Weitzel, Rachel Wagner, Esther (Bill) Houston, Martha (Woody) Woodiel, and many nieces and nephews. Albert was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Lou, his parents, brothers Robert, Dave, sister Helen (Alber) Weitzel, two infant sisters, son, John Albert Weitzel, son-in-law, Michael Wrage, in-laws Alfred and Gertrude Alber, numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nephews. Father Mike McDonald presided over a private family service held Thursday, March 25th at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, with interment following at Oregon Trail Cemetery in Bridgeport. The family wishes to thank the administration, staff and care givers at Northfield Vista, Northfield Retirement Community and Regional West Hospice for your loving care and concern for Mary Lou, Albert and our family. We are eternally grateful to you. Memorials may be designated to All Souls Catholic Church, Bridgeport, or Christ the King Catholic Church, Gering or Chadron State College. Cards may be sent to the Weitzel family at 2310 Avenue A, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. A celebration of life for our beloved Albert and Mary Lou is being planned in Bridgeport, in June 2021. As Father Mike so aptly said, "Albert got up every day and did the right thing, and then he got up the following day and did the next right thing."



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.