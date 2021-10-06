Alex Pester October 3, 2021 Alex Pester, 101, of Minatare, passed away on October 3, 2021, at the Northfield Residency Care Center. A memorial service will be held at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10am with Reverend George Naylor officiating. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Alex was born August 31, 1920, in Gering to Jacob and Elizabeth Rien Pester. He had 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He attended Roosevelt Elementary and Scottsbluff High School. Alex volunteered for the United States Air Force in 1940. He traveled to the East Coast by train and then by ship in a 20 mile caravan on the U.S.S. Lyons to his destination in the Mediterranean Ocean. They docked in Casablanca and he traveled by ship to Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Benghazi, Egypt, Venice, Milan, Italy, Sicily, Rome, and Naples. In July 1943, Alex was in a combat zone in North Africa where he became decorated with the Bronze Star. Bob Hope and Francis Langford were entertainers with the U.S.O. Troupe. Francis Langford pinned the Bronze Star medal on his uniform. The Bronze Star was awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for their heroic achievement or meritorious service in a combat zone. The entire squadron watched as Alex was the only one to receive a medal that day. While in North Africa, he volunteered for bombing raids and traveled on different occasions to help with cameras on reconnaissance. Alex's valor was serving the 325th operations group chekertail unit earned him the Bronze Star. He served his country well. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Alex returned to Scottsbluff in 1945 and opened a private membership night club called the Ag Club. Alex and his brother, Edward, co-owned the business. They had a restaurant, bar, and dances on Friday and Saturday nights. In 1949, Alex was united in marriage to Dorothy Heilbrun. To this union, three children were born: Sheryl, Steven, and Richard. They raised them 3 miles north of Scottsbluff. After marrying, Alex and Edward sold the Ag Club and both of them returned to the farm and started cattle feeding again. When he returned to the farm, in 1960, he topped the Denver Cattle Market with owning 500 head of cattle. Alex eventually bought a 9,800 acre ranch in Harrison, NE, where he fed 1,000 cows and calves every year. Alex was also the top sugar beet grower and producer in the North Platte Valley District on three different occasions. In 1980, Alex owned and operated the Westroads Restaurant and Bar in Alliance. He also owned and operated a women's boutique clothing high end store. Alex was proud to be the oldest member of the St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. He was also president of the Lake Alice School board. Alex is survived by his children, Sheryl Knoles, Steven (Michelle) Pester, and Dick (Jerra) Pester; grandchildren, Justin Pester, Nicole (Ryan) Martischewski, Tracie (Tyler) Lind, and Sara Pester; great-grandchildren, Ross and Avery June Martischewski, Jamen and Austin and Rhip, Emma Pester, Caden Pester and Lukas Pester; his sister, Dorothy Nichols; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife; parents, Jacob and Elizabeth; brothers, Edward Pester, Henry Pester, and Jake Pester; sisters Mollie Cottrell and Loraine (John) Abel; and brother-in-law, Lon Nichols.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.