Alfred "Al" Thompson December 31, 2021
Alfred "Al" Thompson, 95 passed away on December 31, 2021 in Loveland, Colorado at the Medical Center of the Rockies with his loving family at his side. His funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Naval Honor Guard and American Legion Post #36 Gering. Visitation will be from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the chapel prior service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Experimental Aircraft Association, EAA-608 of Scottsbluff EAA-608 Platte Valley Bank Memorial. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Al was born at Minatare, NE on October 9, 1926 to Leonard Pete Thompson and Marie Brester Thompson. He graduated from Lake Minatare School and entered the U.S. Navy at 17 years of age. He served on the USS Tucson (CL0 98), a light cruiser, as a gunner and was present when the peace treaty was signed with Japan. He married Joanne Albright on July 20, 1953. They were happily married for 68 years. Al had three children: Leonard, Linda and Alfred, Jr. Al worked at Seles Company in Scottsbluff for 25 years before opening up his own engine repair shop named Thompson Automotive Machine. He was widely respected for his engine rebuilding skills. He loved to fly his 172 Cessna Sky Hawk and flew it for over 35 years. He was a member of Young Eagles Association. An organization to introduce children aged 8-17 to flying and gave airplane rides in his Cessna to 255 children. He was a life member of the VFW for over 60 years, and was an avid pheasant and deer hunter and a crazy fisherman. He enjoyed woodworking and built many pieces of furniture including a grandfather's clock. He is survived by his wife Joanne, his sister Arlene and children: Leonard, Linda, Al Jr and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Daryl and Dale.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.