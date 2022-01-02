Alice Munoz Castillo December 25, 2021 Alice Munoz Castillo born in Scottsbluff, Ne to Martin Torres Munoz and Juanita Hernandez Munoz. She was the1st of 8 children they had. She graduated from Gering High School and entered the work force to help her family. She married Daniel Castillo and had her 2 children, Salvadore Castillo and Sophia Castillo. She eventually found her place in the workforce with the Department of Health and Human Services in Gering until she relocated to Greeley, CO where she worked for the Department of Social Services also. She remained there for several years until relocating to Yuma where she made it her home. Her children followed shortly after. After a battle with covid, Alice was hospitalized and fought very hard due to complications she did eventually need further treatment and was very tired as she had been through so much she decided it was time to come home and be with family for the rest of her days. She came home on December 16th and passed surrounded by her loving family on December 25th. She is survived by her husband Gustavo Rico, Children: Salvadore Castillo, Sophia Griego (Robert Griego); Grandchildren: Kaiah Castillo, Lorenzo Castillo, Yesenia Castillo, Susanna Castillo, Robert Griego Jr; Sisters: Juanita Rebecca Munoz-Decluette (Patrick Decluette) Sylvia Munoz-Florez (Henry Florez); Brothers: Patrick Munoz (Michelle Munoz), Martin Munoz Jr (Cinda Munoz), Lawrence Munoz (Amanda Munoz); Sister-in-Law Mary Munoz, many nieces and nephews, cousins and family. Preceded in death by Parents Martin Munoz and Juanita Munoz, Brothers: Richard Munoz, Christopher Munoz, Maternal grandparents, Paternal grandparents, Granddaughter Mariella Irene Castillo, Grandson Daniel Joseph Castillo-Griego.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.