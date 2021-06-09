Alice Shizue Nagaki April 8, 2021 Alice Shizue Nagaki, 95, of Alliance, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Phoenix home of her son. Due to the distance and the schedule of her remaining family, the memorial services are tentatively planned for the fall of 2021. Please dedicate any memorial gifts to the Japanese Hall Project at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. Alice was born January 1, 1926 in Mitchell to Kagemi and Hideyo (Kaneda) Kakuda. She grew up in Mitchell with brothers Joe, Frank, and Louis. After graduating with honors from Mitchell High School, she graduated from the St. Joseph's Hospital Nursing School as a Registered Nurse and later obtained her LPN degree. She practiced nursing for 44 years and was Honored as Nebraska's "Nurse of the Year". She married Masakazu Nagaki in 1950 and for many years, her life was centered in Alliance surrounded by many family members and friends. She is survived by her son, Larry Nagaki and his wife Patricia (Linck); grandchildren, Cooper, Conner, Nicholas, and Ashley; her brother, Joe Kakuda: brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Sheila Kakuda; numerous nieces, nephews and their children.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.