Alice Shizue Nagaki April 8, 2021 Alice Shizue Nagaki, 95, of Alliance, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Phoenix home of her son. Alice was born January 1, 1926 in Mitchell to Kagemi and Hideyo (Kaneda) Kakuda. She grew up in Mitchell with brothers Joe, Frank, and Louis. After graduating with honors from Mitchell High School, she graduated from the St. Joseph's Hospital Nursing School as a Licensed Practicing Nurse and later she became a registered nurse. She practiced nursing for 44 years and was Honored as Nebraska's "Nurse of the Year". She married Masakazu Nagaki in 1950 and had two sons, William and Larry. For many years, her life was centered in Alliance, NE surrounded by many family members and friends. She will always be remembered as loving person who enjoyed serving people. Whether it was hosting the New Year's family celebration or feeding her son's weekend hunting party, she enjoyed preparing and serving food to others. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Masakazu; her son, William and her brother, Frank. She is survived by her son, Larry Nagaki and his wife Patricia (Linck); grandchildren, Cooper, Conner, Nicholas, and Ashley; her brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Sheila Kakuda; numerous nieces, nephews and their children. She was also survived by her brother, Joe Kakuda who passed on July 15, 2021. The family has planned a brief gravesite ceremony at Fairview Cemetery, Scottsbluff, NE on October 9th, 2021 at 9:00 AM followed by a celebration of life luncheon at 11:30 AM at the Westside Event Center in Alliance, NE. Please join our family to remember and celebrate the life of Alice Nagaki.



Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.