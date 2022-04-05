Allen LeRoy Rask March 30, 2022 Allen LeRoy Rask, 70, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. He was born on December 19, 1951 in Alliance to Pete and Lil (Buchanan) Rask. Allen was raised in Alliance and graduated from Alliance High School. He was an incredibly hard worker and worked for Dayco/Parker for over 35 years. Allen had the biggest heart and always put his family first. This was especially true when it came to looking over his mother after his father passed away in 1983. His dedication to spending time with his mother was appreciated by all of his siblings. His kind and generous spirit were a great example for all of his nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. His favorite thing was just being with family. Allen also enjoyed going to the movie theater in Alliance and was always willing to share with his family about the movies that he had seen. Allen is survived by his mother, Lil Rask of Alliance; his siblings, Karen (Tim) Kennedy of Gillette, WY, Gary (Geno) Rask of Arvada, CO, Cindy (Garry) Frank of Casper, WY and Kris (John) Funk of Casper, WY. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Allen was preceded in death by his father Pete Rask, his sisters Connie Wait, Linda Johnston and Beth Burke and his nieces Angela Dolberg and Katie Mendes. Allen's family would like to thank Allen's friends in Alliance for welcoming him by having coffee with him and inviting him to baseball and football games. It was obvious to all of us that he sincerely appreciated each and every one of you. Graveside memorial services will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alliance Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com
. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 5, 2022.