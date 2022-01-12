Almena "Faye" Plumlee January 9, 2022 Almena "Faye" Plumlee, 93, of Kimball, passed away on January 9, 2022 at the Kimball County Manor. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel facebook page. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
for the family. Faye was born October 1, 1928 at Fort Collins, CO to August and Mollie (Cook) Fresorger. She received her education in Riverton, WY. She was united in marriage to Clyde Plumlee. Faye is survived by her daughters: Patricia (Stan) Maag, Diana (Paul) Quicke, Connie (Ed) Blome, and Kathy Argo; grandchildren: Penny Blackman-Hobbs, Troy (Rebekah) Quicke, Ashley (Omar) Olvera, Marlene (Tim) Tennant, Brian (Mathew) Revell, Stacie (Joe) Revell-Greene, James Argo, Dawn Argo, Derek (Holly) Waggoner and Moett Maag; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Sandy (Doug) Critton and Darlene Cory, and brother Richard (Janice) Fresorger; and several nieces and nephews. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters: Barbara Dodson and Shirlie Whitner.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.