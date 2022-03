Alvaro Villanueva Jr. November 29, 2021 Alvaro Villanueva Jr., 52, of Scottsbluff died November 29, 2021 in a semi accident. Cremation has taken place and to honor his wishes no service will be held. He will be greatly missed and was loved by many. His two boys Noah and Morgan were his life and his everything. He was an amazing father and best friend. He was a loving son, brother and friend especially to his "semi" buddies and family.



Published by The Star-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.