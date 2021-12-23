Anita Angelina Moyer December 20, 2021 Anita Angelina Moyer was born May 4th 1947 in Trinidad, Colorado to William Moyer and Patricia Casias Johnson. She was the oldest of eleven and the mother of four children. She was a grandma, great grandma and even a great-great grandma. She lived and worked in the Denver Metro area for most of her life and moved to Scottsbluff Nebraska in 2015 to be closer to her family. She passed from this life on December 20th 2021 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. There is not a public service planned. Memorials and condolences can be sent to Dugan Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 23, 2021.