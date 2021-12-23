Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anita Moyer
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
3201 Avenue B
Scottsbluff, NE
Anita Angelina Moyer December 20, 2021 Anita Angelina Moyer was born May 4th 1947 in Trinidad, Colorado to William Moyer and Patricia Casias Johnson. She was the oldest of eleven and the mother of four children. She was a grandma, great grandma and even a great-great grandma. She lived and worked in the Denver Metro area for most of her life and moved to Scottsbluff Nebraska in 2015 to be closer to her family. She passed from this life on December 20th 2021 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. There is not a public service planned. Memorials and condolences can be sent to Dugan Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.