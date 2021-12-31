Anna May Sauder December 25, 2021 Anna May Sauder, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away at home on Saturday, December 25, 2021, surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at 10am on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Church of Christ in Bridgeport, NE with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Bridgeport Church of Christ and Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook Pages. Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Anna May's honor be made in care of her family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Anna May's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 31, 2021.