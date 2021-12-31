Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna May Sauder
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Anna May Sauder December 25, 2021 Anna May Sauder, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away at home on Saturday, December 25, 2021, surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at 10am on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Church of Christ in Bridgeport, NE with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Bridgeport Church of Christ and Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook Pages. Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Anna May's honor be made in care of her family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Anna May's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Church of Christ
Bridgeport, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am deeply saddened by the loss that you and your family have encountered. ... My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May God give you the peace that you seek. May my condolences bring you comfort and may my prayers ease the pain of this loss..
Paul&Amanda Colerick
Friend
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results