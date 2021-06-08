Anna Marie Stowell June 3, 2021 Anna Marie Stowell, 87 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. Anna was born July 7, 1933 in Stratton, NE to Everett and Anna (Rice) Rains. She graduated from Kimball County High School in 1951. She was united in marriage to Jack Stowell on June 9, 1953 in Casper, WY. Anna worked at Grampy's Pancake House for many years. She later retired to take care of her grandchildren. Anna enjoyed crocheting, gardening and especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her son James (Kelly) Stowell of Burlington, CO; daughter Jacqueline (Rex) Wheeler of Scottsbluff; grandchildren Randy Rice, Curt Rice, Crystal Mead, Sara Scheenen, Missy Yarnell, Casey Culver; great grandchildren Robby Himerich, Christopher Rice, Austin and Aspen Wheeler, Alexander Wheeler, Avery Wheeler, Nathan Johnson, Ethan and Nathan Mead, Summer and Jasmine Rice, Nichole Fix, Braeden Fix, JJ Fix, Daniel Sinks, Addison Culver, Leath Yarnell and Lazareth Yarnell and great great grandchildren Landon, Aaliyah, Nayjah and Eldon. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 daughters Patricia Stowell, Beverly Stowell and Penny Dunton; grandchildren Jason (Mollie) Wheeler; brothers George Oren Rains, Charles Rains, Everett Rains, Allen Rains and sisters Nellie League, Frances Larsen, Letha Levering, Clara Farnsley, and Margaret Jordan and great grandsons Landon and Link. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2 pm at Monument Bible Church with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 pm until service time. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangments. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date.
Published by The Star-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.