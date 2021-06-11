Arnold W. Jay June 6, 2021 Arnold W. Jay, 91, of Mitchell passed away June 6, 2021 with his son Henry at his side. His funeral service will be held 10:00 am, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, NE with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Interment will follow at the Mitchell Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.jones-mortuary.com
. Jones Mortuary has been entrusted with his care. Arnold Weslyn Jay was born on February 2, 1930 in Scottsbluff, NE to George and Clara (Foster) Jay. Arnie was the oldest of five siblings. Arnie attended Liberty Valley school graduating in 1948. He was drafted into the Marine Corps in 1951, serving for 3 years. Arnie married Ona Mae Bruntz September 21, 1951 and the couple had two sons; Henry and Mike. After his discharge from the Marines, the couple moved to Mitchell where Arnie found his passion of selling cars. Arnie worked as an automobile salesman most of his life, working for many of the automobile dealerships in the Panhandle. Ona preceded Arnie in death on February 1, 2000. He later married Louise Perry of Kimball, NE where they lived until Louise's death in 2017. Arnie then returned to Mitchell where he spent his remaining years enjoying his family and watching old western movies with his son. Arnie is survived by his sons Henry (Christy) and Mike; grandchildren Ali, Katy, Scott (Nicolle) and Cathy (Andrew Harris); 7 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters Virginia, Clay, Ruth and Chuck and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 11, 2021.