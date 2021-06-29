Menu
Arthur Smith
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Arthur "Art" Ernest Smith June 24, 2021 Arthur "Art" Ernest Smith, 89, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away June 24, 2021, in a skilled nursing facility in north Georgia. His memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Inurnment will follow in West Lawn Cemetery at Gering. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, please support your local Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made by viewing Art's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Art was born January 21, 1932, at Heber Springs, AR to Ralph and Hazel Smith. He left school at an early age to do farm work and ended up on a combine crew in Colby, KN, where he met and married Reva L. Highland on December 24, 1948. They had five children together, Geneva, Sonny, Monte, Randy, and Ralph. Art worked many years for Kansas Nebraska Natural Gas Company in northwest Kansas and Scottsbluff. Art, Reva, and Sonny founded Smith & Son Trucking in 1972. He eventually retired from the trucking business and spent many years traveling in his motor home and ended up living many years in Mission, TX as a "Winter Texan". Art enjoyed golfing, fishing, especially at Flathead Lake in Montana, traveling in his motor home and watching Nebraska Cornhusker Football. Art spent his last year and ten months in facilities in southeast Tennessee and north Georgia near two of his sons. Art is survived by his four sons, Sonny (Mary) Smith, Monte (Cathie) Smith, Randy (Diana) Smith, and Ralph (Tamara) Smith; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Art was preceded in death by his former wife, Reva; daughter, Geneva Smith; two half-brothers; and a half-sister.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE
Jul
2
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
BECKY WILLIAMS
June 30, 2021
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS..HE WAS A COOL GUY..BOSS.. AND NOW IS HOME WITH JESUS..
DON AND BECKY WILLIAMS
June 30, 2021
