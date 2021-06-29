Arthur "Art" Ernest Smith June 24, 2021 Arthur "Art" Ernest Smith, 89, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away June 24, 2021, in a skilled nursing facility in north Georgia. His memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Inurnment will follow in West Lawn Cemetery at Gering. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, please support your local Alzheimer's Association
. Art was born January 21, 1932, at Heber Springs, AR to Ralph and Hazel Smith. He left school at an early age to do farm work and ended up on a combine crew in Colby, KN, where he met and married Reva L. Highland on December 24, 1948. They had five children together, Geneva, Sonny, Monte, Randy, and Ralph. Art worked many years for Kansas Nebraska Natural Gas Company in northwest Kansas and Scottsbluff. Art, Reva, and Sonny founded Smith & Son Trucking in 1972. He eventually retired from the trucking business and spent many years traveling in his motor home and ended up living many years in Mission, TX as a "Winter Texan". Art enjoyed golfing, fishing, especially at Flathead Lake in Montana, traveling in his motor home and watching Nebraska Cornhusker Football. Art spent his last year and ten months in facilities in southeast Tennessee and north Georgia near two of his sons. Art is survived by his four sons, Sonny (Mary) Smith, Monte (Cathie) Smith, Randy (Diana) Smith, and Ralph (Tamara) Smith; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Art was preceded in death by his former wife, Reva; daughter, Geneva Smith; two half-brothers; and a half-sister.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.