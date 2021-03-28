Holly. It's been several years since we've seen you and Art. Too many moves, too much travel. I guess it's just the age we live in. But we are proud to say we knew fellow Husker Art and were friends of the two of you. We enjoyed Art's love of life and had a deep respect for his intellect and understanding of history and the world. We know Art's passing is a great loss not only to you and the rest of the family, but to the community and the world.

Dennis & Judy Hetherington April 7, 2021