Barbara Brandt
Barbara A. Brandt March 22, 2021 Barbara A. Brandt, age 97 of Hamburg, IA passed away March 22, 2021. She is survived by her children: Lana Brandt (Joe Kirk) of Hamburg, IA, Christina Reisser of Omaha, NE, and Martin (Cindy) Brandt of Scottsbluff, NE; four grandchildren; six great- grandchildren & two great-great grandchildren; one sister & two brothers-in-law; other family and friends. Graveside Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., Fri., March 26, 2021 at Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg, IA. Memorials to the Hamburg United Methodist Church. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rash-Gude Funeral Home
1220 Main St., Hamburg, IA
Mar
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Cemetery
315th Avenue, Hamburg, IA
