Barbara Clark
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Barbara Clark November 26, 2020 Barbara Clark, 58, of Gering died November 26th of natural causes. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. She was born on September 17, 1962 in Sidney, NE to Anna Roach and Glen Roach. Barbara graduated from Sidney High School. She enjoyed school and went on to get multiple college degrees. She married Rick Clark in 1982. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband Rick Clark; and her daughter Brooke Clark. She is survived by her son Brian Clark of Scottsbluff; daughter Rochelle (Heath) Linn of Rapid City; her sisters Nora (Doug) Nickell of Ft. Morgan; Glenda Koros of Scottsbluff and Diane (Mitch) Rakowski of Greeley; niece Crystal Nickell and nephews Cory and Christopher Nickell as well as Dustin Brungardt.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry about Barb passing away. I will always have great memories of her through going to school together. As well as memories of us hanging out together.
Becky (Cloud) Hall
December 11, 2020
