We were so sad to learn of your loss. Barb was a very special friend. I use to stop by and see her when she was outside on her bench. Since my lung issues have been so bad for several years now I don't venture out often, mainly to Dr. appointments. She had been on my heart of late. I had said some prayers. She was a great cook and also a good house cleaner. I always had a special place in my heart for her. Our love and prayers for you and your family. Sincerely, Jan and Pastor Dale.

Jan and Pastor Dale Brown December 9, 2020