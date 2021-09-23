Barbara Margaret Sterkel September 19, 2021 Funeral services for Barbara Margaret Sterkel, 82, will be held at 10am Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Firminhac officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Barbara died September 19, 2021 University Hospital in Aurora, CO. Memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Torrington, Platte Valley Lutheran Church in Saratoga, WY or St Luke Lutheran Church in Worland, WY. Visitation will be Monday from 3pm to 5pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.