Barry Bruce Jones December 30, 2021 Barry Bruce Jones, 79, of Cheyenne, formally from Torrington, Wy, passed away Dec. 30, 2021 from complications of Dementia. Barry was born Feb. 21, 1942 in Scottsbluff, NE to Vernon and Doris (Thomas) Jones. He was raised on the family ranch north of Henry, NE in the Sheep Creek area. He graduated from Torrington High School in 1960. He met and then married his wife of 59 years, Sharon Miller, on May 28, 1961. They had two sons, Jeffrey and Justin. Barry farmed at the family ranch until the early 1980's. Barry joined the Torrington Fire Dept in 1969 and retired as 25 year volunteer. He started his own trucking business, Barry Jones Trucking, and was a livestock relocated until retirement in 2015. In 2020, Barry moved to Cheyenne to be closer to his sons and grandsons. He was a member of the Elks Club, Cowboy Joe Club, Cottonwood Country Club, Barry enjoyed morning coffee with his friends, visiting the sale barn, playing slot machines, NASCAR and the Denver Broncos. Barry enjoyed gardening and always willing to share his produce. He loved being involved in his grandsons sports and activities. He loved animals especially black labs. He has several special dogs throughout his life. Barry was always found striking up conversations with strangers and sneaking his way into anything. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Tanya) of Cheyenne and Justin of Longmont, CO, grandsons; Hayden, Hunter and Ryder all of Cheyenne, his brother, Jon (Janet) of Riverton and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and older brother Tommy (TV). Donations can be made in Barry's name to the Safe Harbor Lab Rescue, Golden CO or Eastern Wyoming Community College (EWC) Foundation, Outdoor Classroom Project. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring. Details to be announced.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.